Sonya and Dell Curry, Stephen Curry’s parents, are divorcing after 33 years of marriage.

Stephen Curry’s parents are splitting up.

Sonya Curry, 55, and Dell Curry, 58, announced this week that they have decided to divorce after 33 years of marriage. Sonya filed for divorce in North Carolina in June after the two had been apart for months.

“After a year of exploring a trial separation and considerable deliberation, we have decided to call it quits on our marriage. Our goal and desire is for our family’s continued happiness, as this comes with a great lot of sadness,” Sonya and Dell stated in a joint statement to People.

“We are extremely grateful for all of the many blessings and successes!” they continued. We will continue to be committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren, and we will stay connected. We want that our privacy be maintained and that our family be prayed for as we move forward.”

In addition to the Warriors superstar, the couple, who met at Virginia Tech University and married in 1988, has a son, Seth Curry, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, and a daughter, Sydel Curry, who played volleyball in college.

The news of Dell and Sonya’s divorce was originally reported by TMZ. The cause for the breakup is unknown, according to the site, and the divorce is still underway.

Dell was a member of the NBA from 1986 to 2002. He played for the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Toronto Raptors, among others. He spent 10 seasons as the top guard for the Charlotte Hornets throughout his nearly two-decade NBA career.

He has been a color analyst on Charlotte Hornets television broadcasts since 2009.

Sonya, on the other hand, was a standout volleyball player in Virginia during her high school and college years. In Charlotte, she established a Christian Montessori School and raised her family. She attends the majority of her sons’ NBA games, Stephen and Seth.

According to Complex, Stephen and Seth created history in May 2019 when they became the first set of brothers to face battle in the Western Conference Finals.

According to Stephen, their parents decided which side to support by flipping a coin. His mother was dressed in a Portland Trail Blazers jersey, while his father was dressed in a Golden State Warriors outfit. Sonya and Dell, on the other hand, would cheer on their sons regardless of whose jersey they were wearing whenever Stephen and Seth took a shot.

"They can't help themselves, so whenever any of us did something wonderful, they both clapped, so they have to repair themselves," says the narrator.