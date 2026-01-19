Sonay Kartal Takes On Anna Kalinskaya in Australian Open Showdown

The Australian Open 2026 kicks off with an intriguing first-round match between Britain’s Sonay Kartal and Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya, two players eager to make their mark in Melbourne. The match, scheduled for Monday, January 19, at 9:20 PM ET, has the potential to set the tone for both players’ Grand Slam campaigns. Kartal, looking for redemption after a disappointing first-round exit last year, will face Kalinskaya, who brings a wealth of hard-court experience to the table.

A Clash of Resilience and Experience

For Sonay Kartal, the 2026 Australian Open presents an opportunity to erase the memory of last year’s early exit. In 2025, she was defeated in straight sets by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, 6-1, 7-6(5), and now she hopes to make a deeper run. Although the draw hasn’t been kind to her, with Kalinskaya as her first obstacle, Kartal is determined to bounce back.

Anna Kalinskaya, who didn’t compete in Melbourne last year, is no stranger to hard-court battles. With a 175-95 career record on hard courts over the past 13 years, she is well-equipped for the challenge. Kalinskaya enters the 2026 season with a 2-2 record, all on hard surfaces, and is considered the favorite for this match by the predictive models. According to Dimers, Kalinskaya holds a 57% chance of winning, with a 55% likelihood of taking the first set. However, the odds are tight, with Kartal not far behind as an underdog.

The betting markets reflect the close nature of the contest. At the time of writing, Kalinskaya is priced at -145, with Kartal at 129. The odds for the first set favor Kalinskaya at -139, while Kartal is at 110. The game spread is equally tight, with Kalinskaya favored at -1.5 at -145, and Kartal at 1.5 at -110. The total games over/under is set at 21.5, suggesting a closely contested match.

What Lies Ahead for Both Players

This will be the first time Kartal and Kalinskaya face off in a main tour match, with no prior head-to-head history to influence the outcome. Both players are hungry for success: Kartal is looking to prove her worth after last year’s disappointment, while Kalinskaya aims to assert herself after missing the 2025 tournament. The winner will likely face Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who boasts a stellar 8-1 record in 2026, having recently won in Hobart. Players such as Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, and Aryna Sabalenka could also emerge as formidable opponents later in the tournament.

For Kartal, a victory could be the catalyst for a breakthrough performance, while Kalinskaya sees this as an opportunity to re-establish herself among the game’s elite. Both players have something to prove, and the stakes could not be higher.

The match promises to be a tightly contested battle under the bright lights of Rod Laver Arena. With both players poised to leave it all on the court, fans can expect drama, suspense, and high-level tennis as the first round of the 2026 Australian Open unfolds.