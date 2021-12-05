‘Sometimes we’re selfish,’ Mohamed Salah says of his friendship with Sadio Mane and the ‘angry’ Burnley spat.

Mohamed Salah has spoken up about his friendship with Sadio Mane, a Liverpool teammate.

Both players have been crucial to Liverpool’s success under Jurgen Klopp, contributing a total of 37 goals and assists thus far this season.

However, since Mane cut a disappointed figure against Burnley at Turf Moor when Salah chose to shoot rather than pass to the Senegalese, the relationship between the two strikers has come under more scrutiny.

When asked about Mane and the game in question, the Egyptian shot off any notion that the two don’t get along.

“We’re teammates on the field and in the locker room, and we have a great working relationship.” Salah told Egyptian station MBC Masr TV, “We both give everything we have to help the team win.”

“Perhaps we’re striving to prove who’s the best, which is natural in any team and a valid right for any player, but in the end, we’re here to help the team.”

“In some plays, we can be selfish, but no one puts their own interests ahead of the team’s.” It’s not on purpose, whether that’s from me or him; perhaps there was some tension in a prior match, and now everyone is trying to link everything to it.

“It was in a match where Sadio exited the pitch angrily [referring to the Burnley encounter].” This was the first time that people discussed the topic and linked every ball that I didn’t give to him or that he didn’t pass to me to this incident.

“However, Sadio aided my goal two games ago, and I also assist him.”

The 29-year-old insisted that he and Mane spend time together off the field and that they have ‘never had a disagreement or a fight.’

Salah spoke to Egyptian television before of the Ballon d’OR presentation on Monday, where Liverpool’s number 11 finished eighth.

Salah gave a glimpse into how he believes he compares to other players, despite a surprisingly low ranking for a player who is arguably the best in the world right now.

“At the end of the day, it’s people’s opinions,” she says, “but in my mind, I’m the best player in the world.””

