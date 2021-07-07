Some Olympians from Fiji are flying to Tokyo by freight plane with frozen fish.

COVID-19 regulations have led commercial flights to and from Pacific countries to diminish, thus several members of Fiji’s Olympic team will take a freight trip to Tokyo.

According to the Associated Press, the Olympians, including the defending gold-medal-winning men’s rugby sevens team, will arrive in Japan’s capital on a cargo jet that primarily transports frozen fish on Thursday.

Lorraine Mar, the chief executive of the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee, described the travel arrangements for Fiji athletes as a “logistical challenge.” The men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams will be among the 51 players and officials on Thursday’s flight, according to Mar.

The two teams were in Australia lately, where the men’s team won the Oceania Sevens title in Queensland two weeks ago, and were scheduled to fly straight to Tokyo from there. However, the teams were compelled to change their travel plans due to recently adopted COVID-19 laws in Asia.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Aside from the sevens teams, Fiji has one track and field athlete, two swimmers, a female table tennis player, and a judo competitor residing in Japan.

Dealing with athletes’ exits from Japan, according to Mar, is also a challenge. Athletes must leave the Olympic village within 48 hours of the conclusion of their competitions, according to the IOC.

After the sevens event, Fiji has a flight booked from Tokyo to Nadi on July 29, which could also take other competitors who have been eliminated or finished competing. On August 10, another flight has been scheduled.

Mar is hoping that the IOC would provide a concession to athletes who are unable to get flights home right away, allowing them to stay in the village until a flight is available.

Samoa, for example, has already pulled its three-member weightlifting team from the games since they are all located in Samoa and the Samoan government is concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in Japan. Eight Samoan athletes who are based in other countries will compete as well.

Two boxers from Australia, four sailors and canoeists from New Zealand, a track athlete from the United States, and a judoka from Japan make up the team.

Tonga will send six competitors, all of whom are based outside of Tonga. Pita Taufatofua is one of them. This is a condensed version of the information.