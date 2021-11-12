Some American athletes are still unsure how they will get to China 11 weeks before the Winter Olympics.

Due to a dearth of flights between North America and China, several U.S. competitors are unsure how they will get to China with 11 weeks till the Winter Olympics.

As the 2022 Winter Olympic Games approach their commencement in February, information from China has been carefully shared. Olympians might take a series of still-untested connecting flights, which would double their trip time. The majority of the 250 athletes that make up the US squad must take a charter flight to Beijing, which departs from four cities. There aren’t any in North America.

The logistical problem of sending Olympians and their thousands of pounds of equipment to China has become more complicated as a result of the circumstance. This is on top of the obstacles already in place, such as a vaccine mandate, limited mobility, and competing in a country that is willing to limit negative coverage.

Mikaela Shiffrin, a U.S. skier, said in an interview with The Associated Press, “We’re used to being able to change our plans and schedules on the fly. However, we rarely have no plan at all. As a result, that is unquestionably an additional cause of stress.” The COVID pandemic has already disrupted athletes’ schedules by forcing competitions to be rescheduled. In addition, because much of New Zealand is closed during the offseason, obtaining snow has been challenging.

Delta Airlines, the official airline of the United States Olympic team, could organize charter flights from the United States to Beijing, but it has yet to do so.

This week, approved flights from Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong, and Paris are slated to arrive in Beijing.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The tentative plan for the US ski and snowboard team is to charter planes from Los Angeles to one of the Asian destinations, then switch to Olympic charters. The fact that some of these athletes are in Europe for the World Cup season adds to the confusion. It’s more difficult to move them around when there aren’t any conventional business solutions available.

Outside of hockey, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee is in charge of getting the ski team and the rest of the US teams to Beijing. Travel times from the West Coast of the United States to Beijing might be doubled if an additional link through Asia or a stop in Europe is included.

The USOPC’s Rick Adams. This is a condensed version of the information.