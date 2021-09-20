Solskjaer wants a contract extension for Pogba, the Manchester United midfielder who is on the club’s ‘Contract List’ with Bruno.

Jesse Lingard’s contract at Manchester United is reportedly being pushed for by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to Italian writer Fabrizio Romano, who has a track record in the European transfer market, Lingard is on Manchester United’s contract list, with Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, and Luke Shaw.

The 28-year-old midfielder’s current Manchester United contract expires in a year. Lingard wants to stay at Old Trafford and compete for more regular playing time, according to TEAMtalk, a soccer website.

Lingard, on the other hand, is said to have turned down a contract extension with Manchester United because he wants to be sure he has enough opportunities before deciding on his future with the Red Devils.

Lingard’s performance in the red shirt has been a roller coaster ride over the last few days. After scoring in Manchester United’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle in the Premier League, he made an error in their first Champions League match, losing 2-1 to Swiss team Young Boys in Bern.

Lingard redeemed himself during Manchester United’s recent trip to London, with the help of his teammates and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He scored the game-winning goal in United’s 2-1 win over West Ham, giving Solskjaer three precious Premier League points.

Solskjaer praised Lingard in a post-match interview on Sunday, saying he has learnt to deal with the ups and downs of sport.

“I’m ecstatic for him because football is full of ups and downs. On Tuesday, he was low, but now he’s up; he scored against Newcastle; you’re up, you’re down, you’re up – but that’s football. You have to accept it, and Jesse has learnt to cope with the ups and downs of football. It was an excellent goal. Of course, he had a tough evening on Tuesday but he’s knuckled down and worked hard again. He’s remained the same bright, upbeat young man, and what a goal. A great pass by Nemanja, a good turn by Jesse and a great goal,” Solskjaer told Man Utd’s media after their 2-1 win over West Ham.