Solskjaer Issues A Warning To Rival Clubs About Manchester United’s ‘Bulked Up’ Striker.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the manager of Manchester United, feels that one of his attackers will make a strong recovery this season.

Marcus Rashford has been out with a shoulder injury since July. Despite the fact that he had just completed surgery, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already named him to his team for Saturday’s English Premier League match against Leicester City.

Solskjaer teased what rival teams could be in for ahead of Rashford’s likely comeback, praising the forward’s mentality in facing the “challenges” that await him.

Rashford will come in psychologically and physically strong, according to the Red Devils’ manager.

“I am confident that we will see the best of Marcus [Rashford] in the coming years,” Solskjaer told Manchester Evening News. “I believe Marcus is one of those who rises to the occasion and will continue to do so. He’ll express himself and his talent, and he understands that we expect a lot of him, but we’ll give him the time he needs to come back to who he was and who he can be.” “”He appears to be in good shape,” the coach said of the player. “He appears to be enthusiastic and in good shape.” He’s gained some muscle and bulked up a little.” Despite a shoulder injury, Rashford, who was Manchester United’s primary center-forward last season, concluded the season with a total of 21 goals across all competitions.

With the arrival of Jadon Sanho and the return of Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, Solskjaer is well aware that when Rashford returns, he will be joining a “changed team.”

Rashford, meanwhile, will not suffer as a result, according to the Norwegian. In fact, Solskjaer believes that the England striker will feel more at ease playing his position now that his workload and “responsibility” would be spread among the squad’s attackers.

“Marcus Rashford bouncing about with that excitement, running in behind and without having to shoulder too much responsibility is a sight to behold,” the manager remarked. “He returns to a different team.” Jadon [Sancho] has arrived, Mason [Greenwood] has matured, and Cristiano [Ronaldo] has arrived. I’d like to see his lovely grin and smile, as well as his excitement, which he’s displayed so many times.” “And when he arrives on the pitch, whether he starts or not, just have fun and express yourself,” he said. “Man United players do it, and that’s what we want.”