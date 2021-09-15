Solskjaer explains why Ronaldo and Bruno were substituted in Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains why he removed Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in Manchester United’s 2-1 Champions League loss to Young Boys on Tuesday.

With Manchester United leading 1-0 with a man advantage, Solskjaer substituted Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard for the Portuguese duo in the 72nd minute.

Lingard, who played for West Ham in the second half of last season, set up Jordan Pefok for the game-winning goal for Young Boys in the closing minutes of the match in Bern.

“The game had lasted around 70 minutes. They’ve both been running a lot this weekend. It takes a toll on the astroturf. In a post-match interview, Solskjaer was reported by Goal as saying, “We wanted Nemanja’s experience and Jesse’s legs.”

Ronaldo scored the game’s first goal in the 13th minute, marking his first participation in the Champions League for Manchester United since 2009.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also supported Lingard to recover from his gaffe, which resulted in Solskjaer’s sixth defeat in as many Champions League games as a manager.

“In a game, that happens. That’s how football works. There are ups and downs. You have major moments, moments that go for you and moments that go against you. After Manchester United’s disheartening loss in Bern on Tuesday, Solskjaer told the reporters, “He’ll manage that one, and we’ll deal it.”

Despite starting the season in the Champions League, Solskjaer’s squad was dropped to the Europa League, Europe’s second-tier competition, in the midst of the season. Manchester United advanced to the final, but ultimately fell to Villarreal.

“We need 12 points to advance. To advance, you must win all of your home games and one away game. Of sure, this was a squandered opportunity, but last season we won our first two games against PSG and Red Bull [Leipzig] and everyone assumed we were done. In the same interview with the club media, Solskjaer continued, “So we have five games to get the 10 or 12 points.”

Manchester United, on the other hand, is now leading the 2021-22 Premier League table with ten points. The Old Trafford side will travel to London on Sunday to face West Ham in the Premier League.