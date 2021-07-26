Social media debunks Tom Brady’s video of insane throwing accuracy.

The Florida Man of professional football is at it again. Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed a video of what appeared to be remarkable throwing accuracy just two days after uploading a photo of his seven Super Bowl titles.

The video shows Brady standing about 12 yards away from JUGS, a football passing machine that throws flawless passes to receivers for practice and can also imitate punts and kickoffs. Brady grabs a football, hops into position, and then tosses the ball between the spinning wheels, which returns it to him. He repeats the process, then backs up a little more and fires an even harder pass, knocking the machine over.

So it appears.

The quarterback shared the video on social media, sparking debate over whether the footage was taken at UCLA’s training facilities.

Here’s the video Brady shared on Twitter, along with the caption, “Training camp starts this week.” I’m looking forward to getting some real receivers back…”

This week is the start of training camp. I’m excited to have some actual receivers back… pic.twitter.com/PDl1puHr46

July 25, 2021 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady)

While many of Brady’s Twitter followers were awestruck by the performance, others speculated that he might have utilized a videographer and director to create a smoke-and-mirrors effect akin to basketball trick shots or card tricks.

People were quick to respond because he has over 2 million followers on Twitter.

The Buccaneers, of course, backed up their quarterback, stating, “That’s our QB.”

“I’m not sure if this is real or not,” Becca said.

“With all due respect, Tom, a REAL quarterback (like Kirk Cousins) would do that from a truly difficult distance,” Cooper commented.

The Bolted One wrote, “Notice how the yard lines around the machine are a little off by a bit?”

Take note of how the yard lines near the machine are slightly off? pic.twitter.com/NUTtcfRPop

July 25, 2021 — The Bolted One (@BoltedOne)

Another user said, “The video is reversed.”

Andrew Feinberg, a reporter, inquired, “Is that fully inflated?”

This comes on the same day he flaunted his new Super Bowl ring from last year's Buccaneers, which he now has six.