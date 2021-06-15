So far, the standings and tables for the Copa America 2021 have been released.

The Copa America 2021 rankings and tables have been provided so far.

If the first round of games in 2021 are any indication, Brazil will not easily relinquish its Copa America title.

The Seleço, who won the tournament on home soil two years ago, came out firing in this year’s edition, which is being held in Brazil after Argentina and Colombia were denied hosting rights due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and civil unrest, respectively.

In the five-time world champion’s 3-0 triumph over Venezuela in the tournament’s first match on Sunday, Neymar, his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Marquinhos, and Gabriel Barbosa all scored.

In the other Group B encounter, Colombia defeated Ecuador 1-0 thanks to Edwin Cardona’s goal.

Argentina’s pursuit for its first major trophy since 1993 got off to a rough start on Monday, when Chile held the Albiceleste to a 1-1 draw. With a magnificent free kick, Lionel Messi scored his 73rd international goal, but Eduardo Vargas equalized for Chile in the second half after Arturo Vidal’s penalty effort had rebounded off the crossbar.

#CopaAmérica

Lionel Messi

#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/UqmZbDG3xe #VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente Chilean Argentine #VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente #VibraOContinente #VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente

Copa América (@CopaAmerica) will be held on June 14, 2021.

Paraguay beat Bolivia 3-1 in the other Group A encounter, scoring three goals in 18 minutes to come from behind. Bolivia took the lead 10 minutes into the game as Erwin Saavedra converted a penalty, but Jaume Cuéllar was sent off late in the first half stoppage time.

In the second half, Paraguay capitalized on its numerical advantage, with Alejandro Romero equalizing with 62 minutes remaining, before ngel Romero added a second three minutes later and then scored his second goal 10 minutes later.

Colombia takes on Venezuela at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon, followed by Brazil taking on Peru at 8 p.m. ET.

Argentina returns to action on Friday, when it faces Uruguay, which is making its tournament debut—the event’s five-team format ensures that teams do not play on the same day as their group rivals.

Here’s a rundown of the current status of play and forthcoming games.

The Copa America 2021 standings

(PTS = points, GP = games played, W. This is a condensed version of the information.