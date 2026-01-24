Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s Westminster leader, has strongly criticized Iran for its involvement in the Scottish independence debate, accusing the Iranian regime of running misleading social media accounts in support of independence. Flynn described the campaign as “bloody ridiculous” and labeled it an embarrassing move for the Iranian government.

Foreign Interference in Scotland’s Politics

Iran has long been suspected of operating fake X accounts promoting Scottish independence, a strategy believed to be aimed at destabilizing the UK. Some of these accounts mysteriously stopped posting after Iran’s government imposed an internet blackout in the face of increasing protests against the regime. The shutdown of internet services was part of a broader effort to suppress civil unrest. Transparency measures on the social media platform X confirmed that some of these accounts had origins in Iran, further substantiating claims of foreign interference.

Flynn, who is campaigning for a seat in the upcoming Scottish parliamentary elections, called on Tehran to cease its online activities aimed at Scotland. He said, “You’ve got a horrifically brutal regime, trying to insert itself into democracies across the West and undermine them for their own sinister means.” He stressed that the focus should be on supporting Iranian protesters and ensuring the global community confronts such malign activities.

He added that the Scottish public sees through these tactics: “It’s bloody ridiculous, and it’s not going to work. People aren’t stupid. They know exactly what’s happening.” Flynn further emphasized that supporting Iranian protesters and helping to end the regime was his priority, describing Tehran’s actions as “humiliating” for the regime itself.

The interference from Iran follows broader concerns raised by UK officials. Earlier, Keir Starmer announced an investigation into foreign attempts, including those by Iran and Russia, to meddle in Scottish political affairs. This probe, backed by the UK Government, aims to identify and address external efforts to sway the debate on Scottish independence.

Foreign experts have speculated that the creation of these fake accounts was part of Tehran’s strategy to destabilize the UK, given the historical tensions between the two nations. One of the most active accounts, “Jake,” which frequently spread false and sensationalist messages, ceased its activity abruptly after the Iranian internet blackout. This particular account, known for its dramatic posts about Scotland’s potential independence, had previously claimed that “bonfires are being lit on every hilltop from the Borders to the Highlands” in anticipation of Scotland’s liberation. It also falsely reported that major investment firms were relocating to Edinburgh in anticipation of Scotland’s independence.

Despite the Iranian regime’s efforts to push a pro-independence narrative, the lack of new posts from these accounts after the blackout is being seen by experts as telling. “The absence of these accounts may prove more revealing than their claims ever were,” stated analysts at the UK Defence Journal.

Flynn has also weighed in on the topic of international politics, notably rejecting the idea of a World Cup boycott in protest against US President Donald Trump’s threats over Greenland. He suggested that instead of boycotting the World Cup, responding “in kind” to Trump’s tariff threats would be a more appropriate approach to the ongoing tensions surrounding the territory of Greenland.