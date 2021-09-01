Snowboarders from China grapple with the effects of the pandemic at the MMA Centre.

Liu Jiayu and Cai Xuetong, Chinese Olympic snowboarders, had a plan: compete against the best in the world and prepare for the Beijing Winter Games, where they would vie for gold. Then came the epidemic.

They had experienced a “really difficult” time after being barred from participating abroad by Chinese sports authorities for safety grounds.

“It hasn’t been a typical snowboarder’s life. We normally go to different countries and compete a lot, but last season was completely different,” Cai explained.

The two sportsmen, who are among China’s top medal contenders for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, are keeping their edge at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Shanghai training and sports science center.

There are no punches thrown, but the two guys, both in their late twenties, are putting in a daily regimen of individualized strength, conditioning, and nutrition, all guided by data-driven performance tests aimed at finding and shoring up any physical weaknesses.

Their story underscores not only the pandemic’s ongoing hurdles for professional athletes, but also Chinese sports officials’ willingness to think outside the box.

The UFC and the Chinese Olympic Committee established a long-term relationship a year ago, as China’s state-run sports system looks for methods to stay competitive in a movement that is always expanding, with new sports and advanced performance data increasingly playing a role.

Despite the image of a closed, monolithic Chinese sports apparatus, Kevin Chang, head of Asia-Pacific for the UFC, said it is not uncommon for China to seek best practices from abroad.

“I believe that at the end of the day, they, like everyone else, are searching for advantages,” Chang added.

The Performance Institute Shanghai of the Ultimate Fighting Championship was established in 2019 to train Asian mixed martial artists.

Hundreds of Chinese Olympic athletes have emerged so far, ranging from obvious candidates like wrestlers and judoka to swimmers, cyclists, windsurfers, and speed skaters.

Athletes’ muscle mass, body fat, bone density, and metabolic rates, as well as extensive strength and agility tests, are all measured during detailed “intake assessments” at the facility.

It’s all about making the best of a bad situation for Liu and Cai.

Both are previous world champions and are consistently among the best half-pipe racers in the world.

Liu finished second in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, and both were expected to compete for gold in Beijing.

