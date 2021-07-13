Smith, Stephen A. Shohei Ohtani apologizes for his comments and calls him a “bright star.”

Stephen A. Smith, an ESPN analyst, has apologized for claiming that Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani shouldn’t be the face of baseball in the United States because he “needs an interpreter.”

This year, the Japanese star has taken Major League Baseball by storm, and his abilities as a batter and pitcher have already drawn parallels to Babe Ruth.

Ohtani, the No. 1 seed in the Home Run Derby on Monday night, will start the American League All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

Smith, on the other hand, suggested that the 27-year-old was far from the ideal candidate to be the MLB’s face, owing to what he regarded to be a poor command of the English language.

On Monday morning on ESPN’s First Take, which he co-hosts with Max Kellerman, he remarked, “I recognize that baseball is an international sport in terms of participation.”

“However, when it comes to attracting an audience to the tube or the ballpark, I don’t think it helps that the number one face is a guy who requires an interpretation to understand what the hell he’s saying in this country.”

Smith’s comments went viral right away, and the ESPN analyst quickly apologized to Ohtani and the rest of the Asian community.

Smith issued a lengthy statement to his 3.2 million Instagram followers, saying, “Let me apologize right now.”

“As I watch events unfold, let me state unequivocally that I never intended to disrespect any community, particularly the Asian Communityâ€”and particularly Shohei Ohtani.

“As an African-American who is acutely aware of the harm stereotype has caused many in this nation, it should have heightened my sensitivity even further. According to my words, I failed in that area, and the blame lies solely with me!”

Ohtani leads the MLB with 33 home runs, a.698 slugging percentage, and 210 total bases so far this season.

He’s been just as effective on the mound, posting a 4-1 record in 13 starts with 87 strikeouts in 67 innings pitched and a 3.49 ERA.

Smith called the 27-year-old one of the brightest stars not just in baseball but in all of American sports, and praised him for “making a difference” in promoting diversity.

“Ohtani is one of them. This is a condensed version of the information.