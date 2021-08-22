Smith shoots a 60 to tie Rahm for the lead on the PGA Tour.

After Saturday’s third round of the US PGA Tour Northern Trust tournament, Australian Cameron Smith shot a career-low and course record 11-under par 60 to share the lead with Spain’s Jon Rahm.

After 54 holes at the rain-softened Liberty National in suburban New York, the 28-year-old from Brisbane scored a bogey-free 30 on both the front and back nines to tie top-ranked Rahm on 16-under par 197.

Smith commented, “The course is playing quite soft.” “I’m sure the lads will make it up there. We’re all going to give it our all.”

Rahm, the defending US Open champion who was forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics owing to Covid-19, shot a 67 on the back nine.

“I certainly hope I don’t have to rely on something that unlucky to have a great win every time,” Rahm added. “By looking at the bright side of things, I’ve been able to bounce back even stronger.

“I came in prepared to leave.”

South African Erik van Rooyen shot a 62 to finish third on 198, followed by Americans Justin Thomas and Tony Finau on 199 and Shane Lowry of Ireland, Norway’s Viktor Hovland, and American Tom Hoge of the United States on 200.

The final round of the PGA Championship has been moved from Sunday to Monday due to Hurricane Henri, which has issued weather warnings across the region.

“It’s difficult to follow up a strong round, so maybe the day off will help,” Smith said.

Smith’s previous career low was 62, which was also the old course record. Four of the six players who hit 62 at Liberty National before Smith, including Lowry and Canadian Corey Conners on Saturday, did so this week.

Smith recorded a career-high 11 birdies in the round, a day after leaving Liberty National frustrated following a second-round 68.

“I suppose it’s just golf.” “It’s such an odd game,” he explained. “I got upset and left. I felt like I smashed my driver all over the place and scrambled a lot.

“When I got here this morning, my physique felt a little different, and my ball striking was significantly improved.”

Smith birdied five of the first six holes, including a 16-foot putt on the par-3 second, then holed out from 31 feet on the par-4 ninth, before rolling in a nine-foot birdie putt on the tenth.

"With the driver, it's been a bit of a tough ride lately. It's gotten a little out of hand.