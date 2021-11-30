SmartCage Delivers As PFL Captures Mainstream Fanbase MMA News: SmartCage Delivers As PFL Captures Mainstream Fanbase

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is expanding its scope once again, this time with the help of its innovations, following a highly successful 2021 season that saw champions crowned and new stars born.

Aside from its quick expansion, the American mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion prides itself on being the sport’s most inventive organization.

Apart from a star-studded roster and a season-style tournament schedule, one of the most notable aspects of the PFL is its commitment to innovation, which is centered on their proprietary SmartCage technology.

The SmartCage, which debuted during the 2019 season, used biometric sensors to allow the league to track and give real-time fighter performance data and analytics, also known as Cagenomics.

Simply put, this allowed supporters at home to view metrics and data while the battle was taking place.

The league teamed with IBM technologies to improve the SmartCage prior to the start of the 2021 season, allowing it to sift data points and reveal new insights for MMA fans.

PFL was able to work with companies like DraftKings and BetMGM as a result, providing new options and experiences for fans of the sport.

The collaborations were a success, as they helped to bring in a new demographic of mainstream followers, resulting in a ground-breaking third season.

“Data might unlock significant new revenue streams in sports and esports, just as it fuelled the meteoric growth of digital advertising.” Data could help fans evaluate player performance as well as earn revenue from their fandom, increasing engagement and participation, according to Jonathan Anastas of Rolling Stone. “From third-party betting and fantasy platforms like FanDuel and Draft Kings to first-party data like the PFL’s ‘SmartCage’ technology in MMA, data could help fans evaluate player performance as well as earn revenue from their fandom, increasing engagement and participation,” he wrote.

It’s no wonder that the PFL is continuing to develop, given the league’s efforts to innovate the sport of MMA and the high-quality product it has able to produce.