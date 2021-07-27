Slovenian Luka Doncic’s dominating Olympic performance has sparked jokes and memes.

Luka Doncic, of the Dallas Mavericks and Slovenia, put on a remarkable performance in his first ever Olympics basketball game, spawning memes and jokes from social media users congratulating him after his team won their opening match.

Slovenia crushed Argentina 118-110 in their opening game of the 2020 Olympics, scoring the most points of any team in the competition thus far, with Doncic, 22, leading the way for his country.

Doncic scored 17 of Slovenia’s 32 points in the first quarter, giving his team an eight-point advantage at halftime. With only 10 minutes played, the Dallas Mavericks point guard was sixth on the tournament scoring chart.

Doncic added to his tally in the second quarter, bringing his total for the game to 31 by the end of the first half, before collecting an individual 48 points for Slovenia in a tight victory over Argentina.

The 22-year-old became the first player in the history of the Olympics to score 40 points in a single game, while the previous high score was 45 in 1996 by Brazilian player Oscar Schmidt.

Doncic is now second in the leaderboard for greatest individual score in men’s basketball at the Olympics, trailing only Schmidt’s 55 from 1988.

On social media, Doncic’s match-winning performance drew plaudits from commentators and fans alike, with various jokes and memes about his 48-point Olympic debut circulating.

Ringer’s NBA Twitter account shared a short highlight film of basketball superstar Michael Jordan scoring for the Chicago Bulls, captioning the video with the phrase “Luka Doncic playing for Slovenia right now.”

Luka Doncic is currently playing for Slovenia. pic.twitter.com/ZVbUi2dIG0

July 26, 2021 — #RingerNBA (@ringernba)

“Luka Doncic gazing at everyone trying to stop him at the #Olympics,” the Betonline.ag Twitter account captioned a photo of Principal Skinner from The Simpsons looking down at the camera and saying “pathetic.”

Slovenia advances thanks to Luka Doncic’s 48 points.

OVER 177.5, Slovenia -7

Slovenia wins with a score of 118, while Argentina loses with a score of 100. https://t.co/bwrWAWGCNK

— BetOnline.ag (@betonline ag) (@betonline ag) (@betonline ag) (@betonline 26th of July, 2021

Kaelen Jones, a writer, shared a photo of Team USA superstars Jordan and Magic Johnson. This is a condensed version of the information.