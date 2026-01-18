“Slot Welcomes Salah Back to Liverpool After Egypt’s AFCON Heartbreak”

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has sought to put rumors of a rift with Mohamed Salah to rest, emphasizing his eagerness to welcome back the Egyptian star following his country’s semi-final exit from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025. Salah, who captained Egypt in Morocco, will soon return to Merseyside after his team’s painful loss to Senegal, leaving the Pharaohs to fight for a third-place finish against Nigeria on Saturday.

Rift Rumors Quelled

Slot, speaking ahead of Liverpool’s match against Burnley, dismissed any suggestions of a fractured relationship with Salah, stating, “Even if I had 15 attackers, I’d still take him back.” The comments were made in response to speculation that the two had fallen out over the Egyptian’s recent benching during December’s matches. This tension led to Salah’s candid remarks in an explosive interview, in which he accused the club of undermining him.

However, Slot’s recent remarks were far more conciliatory, reflecting a clear shift in tone. “Mo has been so important for this club, for me, so I’m happy that he’s back,” the Dutch coach affirmed, signaling that the situation had been resolved. His comments come after Salah’s on-field response to the earlier tension, registering an assist in Liverpool’s win over Brighton before departing for AFCON.

AFCON Disappointment

For Salah, the dream of winning the continental title with Egypt remains elusive. After a promising start, the Pharaohs were knocked out by Senegal in the semi-finals, a match in which Sadio Mane’s performance proved pivotal. Salah’s team will now turn their focus to securing third place in their upcoming match against Nigeria. Despite the personal and national disappointment, the Liverpool star’s return to the Premier League is a crucial boost for the Reds as they continue their title charge.

Slot, for his part, emphasized that any personal matters between himself and Salah would remain private, refusing to delve further into their previous disagreements. “What happens between Mo and me stays between us,” he remarked, signaling that the focus is now on the team’s collective goals and Salah’s return to action.

As Liverpool fans, including those in Kenya, eagerly await the forward’s return, the priority remains clear: seeing the “Egyptian King” back on the pitch for the club, where he is widely regarded as one of the most influential players in their current lineup.