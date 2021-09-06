Sloane Stephens, a professional tennis player from the United States, has shared offensive social media posts.

Sloane Stephens, an American tennis player, has become the latest high-profile athlete to open up about the human toll of what she describes as “relentless” and “exhausting” social media insults.

“I am human,” Stephens wrote on Instagram a day after receiving more than 2,000 “messages of abuse/anger” after losing in the third round of the US Open to Germany’s Angelique Kerber.

“It’s very hard to read messages like this, but I’ll upload a few so you guys can understand what it’s like,” Stephens said, echoing the sentiments of a number of other Black female athletes who have recently come out about the mental health consequences of high-pressure sports.

“I promise to get you and destroy your leg so badly that you can’t walk anymore @sloanestephens!” one of the abusive texts said. I hope you had a good time on the court today.”

“This type of hatred is so draining and never-ending,” Stephens, who won the US Open in 2017 and was once ranked No. 3 in the world, said. This isn’t discussed nearly enough, but it stinks.”

Her remarks come in the aftermath of widespread coverage of four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka, who withdrew from the French Open and skipped Wimbledon this year due to mental health difficulties she claimed were exacerbated by the spotlight.

The case of Osaka raised public awareness of the mental-health issues that professional athletes, especially women and athletes of color, face.

After a dramatic upset loss to Canadian adolescent Leylah Fernandez at the US Open on Friday, Osaka announced that she will be retiring from tennis indefinitely.

Taylor Townsend, an African-American former junior world champion, said in a CNN video that she had also gotten harassing social-media messages calling her a “piece of s—” and condemning her for “my body image, my race, and my skin color.”

Stephens, for her part, expressed gratitude for the many nice words she got.

She told CNN, “I’m pleased to have people in my corner that support me.” “I prefer pleasant feelings over negative ones… It isn’t all sunshine and flowers, though.”

She thanked followers for their “warm and insightful remarks” on Instagram on Sunday, expressing her wish that “this conversation continues.”