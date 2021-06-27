Slavisa Jokanovic’s Sheffield United campaign begins with a match against Birmingham City.

With a home encounter against Birmingham, Slavisa Jokanovic begins his bid to return Sheffield United to the Premier League.

The 52-year-old, who has previously guided Watford and Fulham out of English football’s second division, was appointed manager of the Blades in May, after they finished last season in the Premier League’s relegation zone.

And, with the unveiling of the 2021-22 Sky Bet Championship schedules on Thursday, Jokanovic’s side will have difficult away matches at Swansea and West Brom, following their home opener against Lee Bowyer’s Blues.

The Baggies, who were also relegated from the Premier League, begin with a trip to Bournemouth before hosting Luton.

Fulham kick off their Premier League campaign against Middlesbrough at Craven Cottage, followed by trips to Huddersfield and Millwall.

On the other hand, on the opening day of EFL action, currently set for Saturday, August 7, beaten play-off finalists Swansea face Blackburn, while Wayne Rooney’s Derby face Huddersfield at home.

The three teams promoted from League One will all begin their season on the road. Hull City are at Preston, Peterborough are at Luton, and Blackpool are at Ashton Gate to face Bristol City, who won the play-off final.

At the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, QPR will face Millwall in a London derby, while Cardiff will face Barnsley at home, Coventry will face Nottingham Forest, and Reading will go to Stoke.

Sheffield Wednesday begin League One with a trip to Charlton, while the other two relegated Championship teams – Rotherham and Wycombe – begin at home against Plymouth and Accrington respectively.

Sunderland’s fourth consecutive season in the third tier begins with a home game against Wigan Athletic, who beat them twice last season, and a game at Gillingham against Lincoln, who were beaten in the play-off final by Blackpool.

Bolton hosts MK Dons, Cambridge hosts Oxford, Cheltenham visits Crewe, and Morecambe kicks off at Ipswich.

AFC Wimbledon visit Doncaster Rovers, Portsmouth begin their season at Fleetwood Town, and Burton go to. (This is a brief piece.)