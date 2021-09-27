Sky Blues are reportedly ready to sign a midfielder if the Portuguese midfielder decides to leave the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, thinks that midfielder Bernardo Silva is content at the Etihad Stadium for the time being.

Even though the 27-year-old has four years left on his current deal with the Citizens, he is aware that it may come to a point where the Portuguese player chooses to quit the squad.

Silva was linked with a move in the last window as a result of the arrival of Jack Grealish.

Silva’s first-team prospects may be limited this season as the 26-year-old midfielder joins the Sky Blues.

So yet, Silva has not experienced this. Manchester City’s Premier League games have been broadcast in Portuguese by Guardiola.

Silva and Rodri were excellent together as the Sky Blues defeated Chelsea on Saturday.

Guardiola has no reservations after Silva’s outstanding performance. According to Sky Sports, he only wants the Portuguese player to be happy.

Guardiola said, “He’s so intuitive–not it’s his function as a holding midfielder, but he knows precisely how to play it and how to anticipate what’s going to happen, with or without the ball.” “However, it comes as no surprise that he performed so brilliantly against Chelsea. What’s the number of times we’ve seen it? He was a fantastic signing for us because he is such a wonderful person.”

Silva is undeniably a valuable asset that Manchester City cannot afford to lose. Last season, he was an important part of the team’s English Premier League title run, which was his third in a row.

Silva has 36 goals and 44 assists in 208 games since joining the club from AS Monaco in 2017.

“If he decides to leave in the end, the only thing I can say is that whomever or whatever club gets Bernardo would be getting one of the finest players in the world,” Guardiola added.