Skip Bayless, a Fox Sports host, is slammed for criticizing Mike McCarthy’s physical appearance.

During Wednesday’s episode of Fox Sports’ Undisputed, Skip Bayless was chastised by fellow host Jenny Taft for disparaging the appearance of Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

Bayless and co-host Shannon Sharpe were discussing the first episode of Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys, which aired on Tuesday, and felt McCarthy’s attempts to encourage his players were unimpressive.

The HBO documentary, now in its 20th year, has long been known for its behind-the-scenes approach, and this year is no exception.

McCarthy attempted to motivate his team with a motivational speech during training camp in Episode 1, encouraging his players to look forward to the next season and put last year’s disastrous campaign behind them.

He yelled at the team, “F*** last year.” “Charlie F***-around isn’t employed here.

“Get his ass out the fucking door, Harry from high school.” It’s all about the prize. It’s all about earning a global title. Period. It ain’t good enough to make the playoffs.”

McCarthy’s efforts were not well received by the FS1 co-hosts, as Bayless went so far as to attack the former Green Bay Packers head coach’s physique.

“This is just a matter of personal taste on my part. “I’m not criticizing him here, but he’s a touch heavy,” Bayless added.

“I wouldn’t want my head coach in the National Football League to not look the part because you have to keep in shape to show that you know who you are. Isn’t it true that you have some self-assurance?”

Jenny Taft and Skip Bayless got into an altercation today.

(Courtesy of Undisputed) pic.twitter.com/Tgc4x8aKwE

August 11, 2021 — Sporting News (@sportingnews)

The statement irritated Taft, who told his fellow anchor that attacking McCarthy’s appearance wasn’t a “fair shot” and chastised Bayless for it.

“You’re critiquing his appearance?” That isn’t a fair shot for Mike McCarthy, in my opinion. That’s all I’m going to say about it. […] She stated, “I don’t believe it is a fair shot.”

Bayless attempted to speak up, but Taft abruptly stopped him.

“Does everyone who is an excellent coach have the same level of fitness as you, Skip? That, I don’t believe, is a. This is a condensed version of the information.