Sixth matchday of Euro 2020: Wales aims to defuse Turkey’s danger.

On Wednesday, Wales will face Turkey in Baku, continuing their Group A campaign, while favorites France and Portugal have started their Euro 2020 campaigns with excellent victories.

After battling back to a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their opening match, Robert Page’s team will be looking to build on that momentum when they face a Turkey side looking to bounce back from a 3-0 loss to Italy.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, the Swiss travel to Rome, while in Group B, Finland face Russia in St Petersburg, returning to action for the first time since Saturday’s match with Denmark – which saw Christian Eriksen suffer a cardiac arrest before being revived and taken to hospital where his treatment continues.

France reaffirmed their status as the favorite for Euro 2020 by defeating Germany 1-0 in Munich on Tuesday night.

An own-goal from Mats Hummels at the Allianz Arena proved the difference, although Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema both had second-half efforts ruled out for offside.

Holders Portugal opened their Group F campaign with a 3-0 win against Hungary in Budapest, where Cristiano Ronaldo became the tournament’s all-time leading goalscorer with a late double to silence a capacity crowd at the Puskas Arena.

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

If anything, it motivates us to be a little more ruthless on the field, in the hopes of keeping them quiet.

Gareth Bale insists Wales will be given a bit of extra incentive by partisan Turkish support at Baku’s Olympic Stadium.

The large crowds in Budapest

On Tuesday night, the Puskas Arena in Budapest saw the largest audience of the tournament so far, with a near-capacity 61,000 in attendance as Hungary — where a massive Covid-19 immunization push has taken place – launched their Group F campaign with a defeat, dampening the party atmosphere.

Stat attack

When Portugal's Ronaldo led the team out against Hungary, he became the first player to feature in five European Championship finals – and then went on to create another record with two late goals.