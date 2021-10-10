Sixteen Russian parachutists were killed in a plane crash.

A plane carrying parachutists crashed in central Russia on Sunday, killing sixteen people, according to the Russian emergency ministry.

The L-410 jet carrying 22 people crashed near Menzelinsk in the republic of Tatarstan around 9:23 a.m. (0623 GMT), according to the ministry’s Telegram channel.

“Six persons were rescued, while 16 were brought out without showing any signs of life,” according to the ministry.

The government had previously stated that 15 individuals died and that the plane was carrying 23 passengers.

The Menzelinsk club has sponsored tournaments and training sessions for cosmonauts in addition to organizing skydiving adventures for amateurs.

The aircraft was broken in half and had a heavily dented nose, according to images released by the ministry.

According to the local health ministry, the six survivors were transferred to the hospital.

Pilots reported an engine problem and requested an emergency landing immediately after taking off, according to Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov, who traveled to the scene.

As it came for landing, he stated the plane sought to avoid a nearby residential neighborhood, but “the altitude didn’t allow it.”

The plane’s wing collided with a parked van, and the plane flipped over.

All of the survivors were seated in the plane’s back row, according to club instructor Oleg Shiporov.

Russian officials have opened a criminal investigation on the alleged infringement of safety regulations.

Tatarstan has declared Monday a day of mourning.

The plane belonged to the Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Russian Army, Aviation, and Navy, which bills itself as a sports and defense organization, according to Interfax.

The organization was founded in the 1920s, and it was on its airfields that Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man to journey to space in 1961, trained.

The Menzelinsk parachuting club’s president stated that the club was not to blame for the disaster.

“We are the greatest, we are among the top five clubs,” Ravil Nurmekhametov told TASS, noting that the club has hosted European and World championships.

He explained, “Cosmonauts train here.”

According to TASS, the state Cosmonauts Training Centre has suspended its work with the club pending the outcome of the probe.

Two amateur skydivers perished in 2018 after their parachutes became caught during a collective free-fall jump at the Menzelinsk club.

According to the club’s website, one of the two planes used by the club was a Czech-built L-410 light aircraft.

Two L-410 planes were involved in deadly accidents in Russia earlier this year, killing eight people.

