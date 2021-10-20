Sixers Won’t Make Exemptions For Disgruntled Franchise Star, According To NBA News

Ben Simmons returned to the Philadelphia 76ers, but it was not perceived as a half-hearted move.

It was all about protecting his financial interests, but that motive is progressively fading.

His attendance was merely for the sake of being present, with his heart and soul ostensibly absent. This was covered in depth in a prior post.

Ben Simmons was penalized for conduct detrimental to the club, according to NBC Sports, approximately 24 hours later.

As a result, the former NBA first-round pick will miss the Philadelphia 76ers’ season opening against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, October 22.

“I didn’t think he wanted to do the same thing as everyone else.” It was early in the practice session. It wasn’t a major issue. Rivers was cited as stating, “I just told him he should leave then, and we continued on with practice.”

The scenes from the Sixers’ practice on Tuesday, October 19 don’t require any further analysis. It was evident that he was physically present, but his mind was elsewhere.

The Australian cager, on the other hand, may not mind missing the season opening if he can obtain that NBA deal.

While this is self-evident, Simmons’ intention to save money from his contract with the company could backfire.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 6-foot-11 forward has been punished for missing preseason games and other club activities, and has yet to earn a dime since rejoining the Sixers.

Given these circumstances, it appears that the Simmons-Sixers relationship is doomed. The club’s front office appears to be waiting for proposals, but nothing has come close.

Despite their issues with Simmons, Daryl Morey wants a great player in return to make the deal worthwhile.

Multiple players and assets have been offered by other teams, but it appears that they will not be enough to persuade Simmons to trade.

Nobody knows what’s on Simmon’s mind right now, and it’ll be interesting to watch what he and his management come up with next.