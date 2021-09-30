Sixers Want To Send Disgruntled Star Out West; Strange Scenarios Seen, According To NBA Rumors

The Philadelphia 76ers are still dealing with Ben Simmons’ situation.

According to the most recent information, Philadelphia wants to trade the 25-year-old to a Western Conference team.

Several teams in the West have been linked to the former first-round pick. However, most have effectively given up, refusing to comply with the Sixers’ demands.

The Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, and Portland Trail Blazers are among the teams that have been linked to Simmons in the past.

None of those teams, though, are willing to part with their major players for the three-time All-Star.

Andrew Wiggins, a forward with the Warriors, has been linked to Simmons in the past. The issue is that they do not want to bring in sophomore James Wiseman.

Minnesota is in the same boat. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards are unlikely to be dealt in any deal.

D’Angelo Russell would make sense, but the other assets are still up for debate.

Portland would have been a good trade partner. CJ McCollum and Robert Covington, along with future picks, could be the finest deal the Trail Blazers can offer.

In the end, none of the aforementioned clubs are willing to part with their studs in exchange for Simmons.

Despite “Big Ben’s” skill, most companies prefer to stay competitive and keep their trouble-free stars for the time being.

Negotiations with the Houston Rockets could also be beneficial to Philadelphia, as the latter is in search of a young star.

Christian Wood could benefit from Simmons’ assistance. When it comes to potential trading partners, John Wall comes to mind.

All the Sixers and Simmons can do for the time being is wait. Attempts to persuade him to return were attempted, but the three-time All-Star seemed to have made up his mind.

Simmon’s position is a high-risk decision that could result in him losing money if he fails to sign with a team at the start of the season.