Sixers star rumored to be heading west; four teams lined up to catch him.

Ben Simmons looks to be set on leaving the Philadelphia 76ers, despite no real indications as to where he might wind up.

The word on the street is that the 25-year-old would like to play for one of the California teams.

Although the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, and Los Angeles Lakers have all been discussed, nothing has been confirmed.

The Lakers are said to be the most unusual of the clubs discussed. The only issue is that there have been no links attaching Simmons to the revamped team. Given that Simmons is guaranteed $147 million over the next four years, seeing the 6-foot-11 guard join the Lakers is considered a long shot.

All teams linked to the top choice in the 2016 NBA Draft regard money as a major obstacle. So far, the Golden State Warriors appear to be the only team attempting to find a solution.

As reported in a recent post, Philadelphia attempted to pitch a deal to the Warriors, who, predictably, rejected it. James Wiggins and Andrew Wiggins were included in the transaction, as well as the Warriors’ rights to the seventh and 14th choices in the 2021 NBA Draft.

However, it looks that talks are still underway, and changes may be made. Simmons appears to be a player who the Dubs are interested in adding to their squad.

The issue now is for Golden State to decide out what assets they can part with in order to land the Australian cager.

The extent to which the Kings and Clippers are interested in Simmons was not stated. As a result, there’s a potential that the three-time All-Star will remain in Philadelphia.

When he appeared on 95.7 The Game, Jason Dumas of KRON4News reported that the Sixers’ relationship with Simmons is beyond repair.

Simmons’ agent, Rich Paul, is the only person who may know his plans, as he has apparently shut off all communications.

Expect more rumors to circulate in the following weeks until this is resolved.