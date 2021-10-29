Sixers prepare for a new holdout excuse from a disgruntled star, according to NBA rumors.

Ben Simmons’ physical issues are apparently improving, leaving just his mental state to be addressed.

Despite the fact that the tension between the Philadelphia 76ers and the former first-round pick is still at an all-time high, the organization looks to be hoping for a reconciliation.

Although head coach Doc Rivers provided an update on Simmons’ status, he is still out of the lineup for the Sixers.

In an interview with NBCS Philly’s Noah Levick, the one-time NBA champion coach revealed that Simmons’ injured back is improving and that everything now comes down to mental toughness.

“His back is improving.” It’s more about the mental side of things. Rivers stated, “That’s where it’s at.”

According to the way Rivers was speaking, Simmons’ mental state appears to be the only thing keeping him from joining the Sixers.

Some analysts, however, believe that, given the Simmons-76ers controversy timeframe, seeing the 25-year-old play for the team is a pipe dream.

Regardless, the Sixers are maintaining a professional demeanor and keeping the possibility of reconciliation open.

However, based on the 6-foot-11 guard’s conduct since his return to Philadelphia, it appears that he was only trying to avoid losing millions of dollars.

His final argument was that he was not mentally prepared to play for the Sixers, which could have a deeper connotation.

Most people knew he desired a trade, but it never happened. One of the main reasons for this is the large sums of money he carries, which opponents say is unjustified.

Simmons may never play another game for the Sixers, and Rivers is well aware of this.

The only conceivable means of resolving the problem is through commerce. Any team’s pitch, on the other hand, must be enticing.

Daryl Morey, the Sixers’ team president, made it clear that he wants a top-tier cager who can do something similar to or better than the disgruntled former NBA Rookie of the Year.