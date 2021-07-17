Sixers ‘Open Up Trade Conversations’ For Ben Simmons, According To NBA Rumors; Initial Suitors Named

Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers could be over sooner than imagined.

The Philadelphia 76ers have “opened up trade conversations” and “engaged with teams” on the Australian point-forward, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Mike Chiari of Bleacher Report.

An anonymous source told Charania that the organization requires at least a “All-Star caliber player” in return for Simmons.

The issue is that public perceptions of Simmons’ offensive ability have sunk to new lows in recent weeks.

After his stunning performance in the 2021 NBA playoffs, the three-time All-trade Star’s value has plummeted.

This season, he averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.6 steals, which is a drop from last season.

Simmons isn’t expected to be a prolific scorer, but he must carry the load when it matters most, not merely make plays for others.

In the postseason, he averaged 8.8 assists and 7.9 rebounds while scoring only 11.9 points per game and shooting 34.2 percent from the free throw line.

As the Sixers fell to the Atlanta Hawks in seven games after averaging just 9.9 points per game, his deficiencies as a potential two-way player were exposed even more.

It has been suggested that Simmons’ hesitation to shoot the ball is due to a lack of confidence rather than poor shooting mechanics.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons’ agent Rich Paul spoke with the Sixers during the NBA Draft Combine, but there was no hint of trade talks or his agency’s desire for him to leave.

Several teams are interested in signing the 24-year-old Simmons, according to Marc Stein, because he is still relatively young and has one of the finest defensive abilities in the NBA.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, and Minnesota Timberwolves are among the teams interested in acquiring him, according to him.

If we follow the Sixers’ criteria of having a “All-Star caliber player,” the Pacers and Raptors would be in first place, followed by the Kings, Cavaliers, and Timberwolves.

Indiana might deal Domantas Sabonis to improve their playmaking depth, allowing Malcolm Brogdon to focus on other aspects of the game.

For Simmons, the Raptors will have to give up Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry, putting them on the verge of a mini-rebuild.

The Kings, Cavaliers, and Timberwolves are all talented teams, but they may not have the assets to persuade the Sixers to part with Simmons.

There is "strong" interest, according to Charania.