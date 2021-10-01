Sixers News: Pristine Center Reacts to Ben Simmons’ Remarks, Calling Them Disrespectful.

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers is not scared to say what he thinks.

Embiid reacted to unhappy teammate Ben Simmons’ apparent suggestion that their cooperation has already “run its course.”

This was due to Simmons’ inability to get anything going with the seven-footer primarily operating in the paint, according to The Athletic.

The All-Star center spoke up and, predictably, disagreed with the 25-year-old cager.

Embiid remarked, “Our teams have always been designed around his needs.” “It’s just a little unexpected to see.” Even going back to why we signed Al, we got rid of Jimmy, which I still believe was a mistake, just to make sure he needed the ball in his hands, and that’s what they decided. It’s startling, like I said.”

Embiid considers the entire situation to be disrespectful–not just to him, but to the entire squad.

“The situation is strange, disappointing, and borderline disrespectful to all the people battling for their lives out here. Some players rely on the team’s performance in order to stay in the league and make money. Because if you’re on a winning team and you contribute, you’ll always have a spot in the league,” Embiid noted in an ESPN story.

Despite efforts to reach out to Simmons, this might formally eliminate any hope for the Sixers to patch things up and instead focus on finding a trade partner.

The 76ers’ greatest difficulty right now is finding a taker. With $147 million on the table and Simmons’ sloppy shooting, it won’t be easy for the 2016 NBA Draft’s first overall choice to find a new home.

When he spoke with Filipino journalist Brian Yalung on the Sports Bytes PH podcast recently, award-winning novelist Roland Lazenby expressed hope that the 6-foot-11 is improving on his shooting form during his vacation.

“You might be able to slide to a team like Minnesota, which could utilize this extremely gifted player. But, if that club is going to move forward with you, those questions will resurface,” Lazenby emphasized.