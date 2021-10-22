Sixers GM Daryl Morey is prepared to bench Ben Simmons for up to four years, according to reports.

Ben Simmons is doing everything he can to get out of Philly, but the 76ers aren’t giving up.

Daryl Morey, the team’s general manager, has stated unequivocally that a deal for the 25-year-old will take four years to complete.

The 76ers’ general manager responded to a question about how long he is prepared to wait before dealing with the former first-round pick on 97.5 The Fanatic via TMZ.

“You’ll think I’m joking, but I’m not—this may take four years,” Morey added.

The four-year wait is related to Simmons’ $177 million contract with the 76ers.

If Morey sticks to his promise, the Australian cager will only be able to join a new squad after that, when he is 29 years old.

Simmons did return to Philadelphia last week, a move that is said to be entirely financial in nature.

However, according to recent sources, the 6-foot-11 cager has no desire to play.

He was even caught not joining a team huddle during one of the practices and having his phone in his pocket.

Simmons’ patience will be tested throughout this time. He’s previously been chastised for his shooting and unwillingness to step up when the game is on the line.

He won’t be able to make the required modifications if he’s held out, and he won’t be able to grow his confidence.

Simmons, incidentally, made headlines when he moved his primary address to Moorestown, New Jersey.

On the same day that he was thrown out of the 76ers practice, he offered his 10,477-square-foot mansion for $5 million on Tuesday, October 19.

Simmons’ listing has sparked rumors that he is hinting at a trade to the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn, according to veteran sports author Roland Lazenby, appears to be a wonderful fit for Simmons.

“I’d accept that contract in a heartbeat if I were on the Nets.” “I think one of the locations where Ben Simmons might really come in and contribute (and you guys will disagree), I think it’s Brooklyn,” Lazenby remarked on the Sports Bytes PH podcast with Henry Liao and Aldrin Magnaye, presented by Brian Yalung.

Enlisting Simmons, according to the 69-year-old journalist, would also aid James Harden.

“The Nets have a lot of firepower.” With all of the other stuff he provides, James Harden won’t have to play point guard all of the time,” he explained.