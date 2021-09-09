Sixers’ disgruntled star refuses to lift a finger to facilitate a trade, according to NBA rumors.

With the 2021-22 NBA season approaching, the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons have yet to find a solution to their conundrum.

Simmons apparently conveyed a clear message to the Sixers management, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on The Jump. This is in respect to his trade value, which he considers to be outside of his work description.

This also means that it is not his responsibility to find the Sixers a new team or trade partner. In conclusion, it appears that the front office is in charge of finding an acceptable solution to the problem.

Furthermore, Simmons’ contract is something that should be investigated. According to Windhorst, the 25-year-old can play hardball with Philly management if he so desires.

Windhorst describes how it’s set up so that Simmons will receive half of his money by October 1. That’s almost $16.5 million, or half of his $33 million salary for the NBA season.

As a result, if fines are imposed, he will be able to pay them.

Given these circumstances, it appears that the Sixers must take action if they are to fix the Simmons dilemma and fully concentrate on the upcoming season.

The three-time All-Star has been connected to a number of teams so far. The Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and Minnesota Timberwolves are among the teams on that list.

However, the likelihood of these teams completing a trade is dwindling by the day. One reason for this is to address the $147 million remaining on the contract of the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are another team that has been linked to Simmons.

In a previous essay, I discussed how trade for Ben Simmons could help the Cavs solve their apparent Kevin Love and Collin Sexton problem.

Furthermore, it allows the Australian cager to start anew and maybe form a partnership with rookie guard Darius Garland.

If the Cavs go through with the deal, they’ll almost certainly add some future choices to pay Simmons’ contract.