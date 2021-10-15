Sixers Buoy Teams Interested In Ben Simmons To Get Conduit Team To Seal Deal, According To NBA Rumors

Although Ben Simmons has returned to Philadelphia, it will be intriguing to see how things go with head coach Doc Rivers.

For the time being, it’s assumed that the 25-year-return old’s was prompted by the amount of money he stands to lose. However, it’s possible that’s not the only one.

Despite the fact that he has returned to Philadelphia, the dissatisfied star player could yet be shipped off.

Several clubs have indicated interest in the former first-round pick, but their current offers fall far short of what the 76ers would accept.

According to Jake Fischer of the Bleacher Report, NBA teams should do the following if they are serious about acquiring “Big Ben.”

Philly hasn’t gotten much further than expressing interest in Simmons, owing to their dissatisfaction with the offers.

Instead, the Sixers are reportedly asking clubs such as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves to step up their game and bring in a third team to complete the deal.

The Cavaliers and Timberwolves have both offered players as well as a boatload of future draft picks. However, it appears that Philadelphia is not interested in such deals and instead wants an All-Star player for Simmons.

However, there are worries about how the strained relationship between Rivers, Joel Embiid, and Simmons will play out on their end.

Each of those personalities has already fired shots, therefore their professionalism will be put to the test.

Simmons had a physical and met with management at the Sixers’ practice facility on Tuesday, October 12th.

He’s also received the COVID-19 vaccine, indicating that he plans to participate when the new NBA season begins.

For now, the best bet is that Simmons will be on the Sixers’ bench for the 2021-22 season.

However, seeing action is entirely dependent on Rivers and the 76ers’ management.