Six Pumas have been expelled from the Wallabies due to a Covid breach.

Argentina’s Rugby Championship match against Australia was thrown into disarray on Thursday when six players and two staff members were ruled out after violating health rules by crossing into New South Wales from Queensland.

The party traveled from their Gold Coast base to Byron Bay for a wellness retreat, but were halted when they attempted to cross the state boundary into Queensland on Wednesday evening.

Anyone entering Queensland from a designated Covid hotspot area, such as neighboring New South Wales, must obtain authorization or risk forced quarantine under Covid-19 restrictions.

In a statement, governing organization Sanzaar said, “This journey across the state boundary is a direct infringement of the current Queensland government health regulations and Sanzaar’s Rugby Championship event biosecurity plan.”

“As a result of their violation of tournament rules, all members of this group are no longer eligible to play in the Rugby Championship.

“Sanzaar is disappointed that such a breach happened, especially given the clear standards in place to protect the health and safety of all players and employees, as well as compliance with all applicable health orders,” the statement continued.

Argentina will travel with a 44-man squad, with six players missing from the match: Sebastian Cancelliere, Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, Felipe Ezcurra, Pablo Matera, Santiago Medrano, and Santiago Socino.

Argentina Rugby informed AFP that all of the players and staff were in “excellent health.”

“For the time being, their sole restriction is the inability to go via state jurisdiction and return to Queensland to meet the rest of the team,” it stated.

“Finding a solution to this problem has become a high priority for the UAR.

“At the same time, an internal process has been established to clarify and assess accountability for what has occurred,” the statement continued.