Six Premier League games have been canceled due to Covid’s wreaking havoc.

The Premier League postponed six additional matches on Thursday owing to the coronavirus outbreak in the United Kingdom, but said it will “maintain its present game calendar when safely practicable” as cries for a circuit break became louder.

On Thursday, just hours before kick-off, Leicester’s match against Tottenham was postponed.

Due to breakouts at Manchester United, Brentford, Norwich, and Watford, five more games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed.

United’s match against Brighton at Old Trafford, Brentford’s trip to Southampton, Watford’s match against Crystal Palace, and West Ham’s match against Norwich have all been postponed, as has Leicester’s trip to Everton.

For the second day in a straight, the Omicron variety has caused record numbers of Covid-19 cases in the United Kingdom, raising fears that the issue would ruin the football season.

Thomas Frank, the Brentford manager, has spearheaded calls for a week-long firebreak to allow the infection rate to stabilize.

“At all Premier League clubs, Covid instances are at an all-time high. Everyone is dealing with it and having difficulties with it “remarked the Dane.

“Postponing this round, as well as the Carabao (League) Cup round (next week), would give everyone at least a week, if not four or five days, to clean and prepare the training area so that everything is in order and the cycle is broken.”

The Premier League, on the other hand, reiterated that games will be played where it is safe to do so, and justified the logic for postponements on a case-by-case basis rather than when a certain number of positive cases is reached.

The Premier League noted in a statement that “although knowing a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the League’s aim to continue its present fixture calendar where safely practicable.” “Our top goal is the health and well-being of everyone involved.” To curb the epidemic, Brentford, Watford, and Leicester have all closed their training grounds, while Norwich and Manchester United have been unable to field a team due to positive cases and injuries.

“(The Premier League board) will consider a variety of issues, including a club’s ability to field a team; the status, severity, and potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak at the club; and the players’ capacity to safely prepare for and play the match,” according to the league’s statement.

Despite outbreaks at Liverpool and Chelsea, two matches were played in front of packed audiences on Thursday, with Liverpool beating Newcastle 3-1 and Chelsea drawing 1-1 with Everton.

