Six new COVID cases among Olympic athletes, staff, and contractors have been reported.

The Tokyo local organizing committee has announced six additional cases of COVID-19, with an athlete, employee, and four contractors who are all Japanese residents testing positive.

Cases of COVID have been on the rise in Japan, particularly among Olympic athletes. Eight days before the opening ceremony, the athlete who tested positive was placed in a 14-day quarantine. It’s unknown whether the athlete will be able to compete.

According to the Associated Press, a member of the refugee Olympic squad in Qatar tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, delaying the arrival of practically the whole team in Japan. All other members of the squad tested negative, and the official was quarantined.

As a result, the squad has opted not to travel to Tokyo at this time and will continue to train in Doha while being tested on a daily basis, according to the International Olympic Committee. “The IOC is assisting the team and assessing the issue in collaboration with the Qatar Olympic Committee. Once the following measures have been decided, they will be communicated.”

To curb the spread of COVID-19 cases, the IOC and Japanese government officials announced on July 8 that no fans from outside of Japan or from Japan would be permitted to attend the Olympics.

On Tuesday, a staffer classified as “games-concerned personnel”—which includes the International Olympic Committee, sports governing bodies, Olympic teams, sponsors, and official broadcasting staff—tested positive and was placed on a two-week quarantine.

The six new cases bring the overall number of COVID-19 infections among game participants and workers in Tokyo to 26 since July 1, according to organizers.

On Thursday, Tokyo authorities recorded 1,308 new COVID-19 cases, the highest day total since Jan. 21. It was the 26th day in a row that the number of cases had increased from the previous week.

One year after they were originally scheduled, the postponed Tokyo Olympics are being held in a state of emergency.

Athletes and team officials who tested positive for COVID-19 at camps outside of Japan are not included in the organizers’ total of COVID-19 cases.

Athletes and team officials who tested positive for COVID-19 at camps outside of Japan are not included in the organizers' total of COVID-19 cases.

Because an unidentified member of the delegation got sick in a case disclosed Wednesday, the refugee team's arrival from a pre-games camp in Qatar was postponed. The person was single-vaccinated, had no symptoms, and was isolated, according to the IOC.