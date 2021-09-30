Six Argentine players have been barred from playing for the Wallabies because to the Covid Breach.

Argentina’s Rugby Championship match against Australia was thrown into disarray on Thursday after six players were ruled out for violating coronavirus health directives by crossing into New South Wales without permission from Queensland.

The party, which included two staff members, traveled to Byron Bay for a wellness retreat from their Gold Coast base on Wednesday evening, but were halted as they attempted to pass the state boundary into Queensland.

Anyone entering Queensland from a designated Covid hotspot area, such as neighboring New South Wales, must obtain authorization or risk forced quarantine under Covid-19 restrictions.

In a statement, governing organization Sanzaar said, “This journey across the state boundary is a direct infringement of the current Queensland government health regulations and Sanzaar’s Rugby Championship event biosecurity plan.”

“As a result of their violation of tournament rules, all members of this group are no longer eligible to play in the Rugby Championship.

“Sanzaar is disappointed that such a breach happened, especially given the clear standards in place to protect the health and safety of all players and employees, as well as compliance with all applicable health orders,” the statement continued.

Argentina has a 44-man team, and the match will take place on the Gold Coast on Saturday, but with the capacity of Cbus Super Stadium capped at 75 percent after the state imposed fresh limitations on Thursday in the wake of six new community instances of Covid-19.

Sebastian Cancelliere, Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, Felipe Ezcurra, Pablo Matera, Santiago Medrano, and Santiago Socino were among the players involved, along with manager Lucas Chioccarelli and video analyst Rodrigo Martinez.

Tighthead prop Medrano and No.8 Matera are first-team regulars who started last weekend’s 27-8 loss to Australia, while hooker Socino is a regular bench player.

It’s just another issue for coach Mario Ledesma, whose club has lost all five games in the competition thus far. He’ll announce his team later on Thursday.

Argentina Rugby (UAR) told AFP that the team’s players and personnel were in “excellent health” and were holed up in a hotel in New South Wales awaiting their fate.

“For the time being, their sole restriction is the inability to go via state jurisdiction and return to Queensland to meet the rest of the team,” it stated.

“Finding a solution to this problem has become a high priority for the UAR.

“At the same time, an internal mechanism has been established in order to clarify and assign blame for what has occurred.”

It was, according to Queensland Health. Brief News from Washington Newsday.