Sir Mo Farah, the Olympic legend, has chosen Liverpool’s “greatest athlete.”

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been hailed by Olympic and Team GB icon Mo Farah, who claims he is the ‘best athlete’ in football.

With 10 goals in 11 domestic appearances so far this season, the Egyptian is presently leading the Premier League goal scoring rankings.

Salah is having perhaps his greatest season since his debut in 17/18, and Farah believes he is the best athlete in the game right now.

“I like Mo Salah a lot.” “On the Seaman Says Podcast, he stated.

“I think it’s unbelievable how he went from being an average player at Chelsea to having such an influence at Liverpool, especially last year and this year.

“As an athlete, you see it, he was already a Premier League player, and then he’s changed teams and become what he has become, and I think that’s the part where I’m like ‘wow,'” says the author.

Farah is Britain’s most accomplished athlete, however he did not compete in the Tokyo Olympics following this year and was unable to defend his 10,000 meter championship.

However, as a four-time Olympic champion, the praise from the 38-year-old is a solid sign of Salah’s recent brilliance for Liverpool.

The winger’s current form has led to him being dubbed “the finest player in the world right now” by many in the football world, and it appears that perception has spread to other sports.

Despite a poor season for Liverpool last season, Salah is still considered one of the Ballon d’Or favorites, with Lionel Messi, with the winner to be announced in Paris on Monday, November 29.