Sir Gino Injured at Cheltenham, Casting Shadow Over Unibet Hurdle

In a dramatic turn of events on January 24, 2026, Sir Gino, the highly anticipated favorite for the Champion Hurdle, was pulled up during the Grade Two Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury. The six-year-old gelding, who had already overcome a career-threatening leg infection the previous year, was sent off at 2/5 odds and was expected to build on his remarkable return to racing. However, disaster struck as he collapsed with a suspected pelvic injury, casting a long shadow over the day’s events.

The race had been a major draw, with over 25,000 fans filling the stands to see Sir Gino continue his path to glory. As jockey Nico de Boinville guided the gelding through the early stages of the race, it seemed like a routine victory was in store. But as the field approached the third-last hurdle, Sir Gino’s right hind leg suddenly went limp, forcing De Boinville to pull him up immediately. The crowd fell silent as veterinary teams swiftly erected the green screens, signifying a serious injury.

Trainer Nicky Henderson, who had been hopeful that Sir Gino would overcome the setbacks of his previous illness, was visibly shaken as he provided an update. “It seems to be a pelvic injury, but the vets are being cautious,” Henderson said, adding that further scans would be necessary to determine the full extent of the damage. The horse was taken by ambulance to the Three Counties Equine Hospital for a detailed evaluation.

The Uncertainty of Recovery

While the race itself continued with The New Lion claiming a close victory, the fate of Sir Gino became the focal point of the day. The Jockey Club issued a brief statement confirming that the horse had been safely transported to the veterinary hospital. The injury was believed to be concentrated in the pelvis area, with no fractures reported in the lower limbs.

For Sir Gino’s owners, Joe and Marie Donnelly, and Henderson’s team at Seven Barrows, the incident was a devastating blow. The gelding had captured the hearts of racing fans not only for his talent but also for his remarkable resilience. Henderson, who has trained numerous champions, expressed his admiration, noting that Sir Gino’s spirit made him one of a kind. “I haven’t had many like him,” Henderson said, his voice thick with emotion.

The racing community rallied around the horse, with jockey Harry Skelton, who rode the eventual winner, The New Lion, expressing concern for Sir Gino. “The first thing we all said was, ‘Where’s Nico?’ You just don’t want something like that to happen,” Skelton remarked. Dan Skelton, trainer of The New Lion, also sent his well-wishes, acknowledging the difficult time Sir Gino’s connections had been through.

Sir Gino’s racing record of seven wins from eight starts, including an impressive victory in the Christmas Hurdle, had firmly established him as the Champion Hurdle frontrunner. His injury serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of the sport and the risks involved. While fans and connections await news of his condition, the immediate focus remains on his recovery and the hope that the injury will not end his promising career.

As the day came to a close, the Cheltenham crowd remained on edge, united in their hope for a positive outcome for Sir Gino. His future in racing now hangs in the balance, but regardless of what the scans reveal, his courage and the support from the racing world have already made him a beloved figure in the sport.