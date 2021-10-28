Sir Alex Ferguson should be ‘disgusted’ by what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did following Manchester United’s thumping, according to the Liverpool legend.

Sir Alex Ferguson has been chastised by former Liverpool player Steve Nicol for turning up to Manchester United’s training ground.

On Sunday, the Reds defeated their old rivals 5-0 in the Premier League, their largest victory at Old Trafford in over a century.

Naby Keita and Diogo Jota both scored a goal, while Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick to bring his total to 15 goals in all competitions this season.

Following the victory, Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faced more pressure.

Ferguson, who served on United’s board of directors and led the team for nearly 27 years.

Ferguson paid a visit to Man United’s Carrington training base on Tuesday, only two days after the defeat to Liverpool.

Nicol criticised United’s former manager’s choice to visit the club’s training field after the team’s loss to Liverpool on ESPN.

Ferguson’s visit, Nicol contended, weakened Solskjaer as a manager, and Ferguson should be “disgusted.”

“I truly despise Ferguson’s presence at Carrington.” That’s terrible, and it reflects badly on the manager.

“I think it’s horrible timing; it’s almost like the teacher coming to remind the student of what to do.”

“If Fergie wants to go to Carrington, he should wait until they’ve won three or four games in a row, which may take a while.”

“If you don’t show up when all of this is going on, it makes Ole’s situation worse.”

“It undercuts Ole’s job; he’s meant to be the boss.”

“Can you picture Alex Ferguson, when he was the manager of Manchester United, when they were having a terrible run and Matt Busby steps out onto the training ground all of a sudden – Fergie would have gone completely insane.”

“That smells nasty, and I don’t like it at all.” If I were Ole, I’d be disgusted.

“If it’s me, Ole, I’ve got something to say.

“The reason Ole is in this position is because I don’t believe Ole ever gets fired up, loses his rag, goes insane, and tells people what they should and shouldn’t be doing; because that’s exactly what he should be doing right now.

“Excuse me, we don’t need you here,” he should tell Alex and whoever ordered Alex down there.