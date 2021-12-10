Sir Alex Ferguson could be enraged if Liverpool and FSG break an unstated transfer rule.

Since 1964, no player has moved straight between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Given the current level of enmity between the two sides, it appears doubtful that this will alter in the near future.

After all, having fought tooth and nail to knock the Red Devils’ dreaded rivals off their perch as recently as 2007, Sir Alex Ferguson fought tooth and nail to keep it that way.

The fact that the Reds intended to sign United’s Gabriel Heinze was not what made the attempted transfer so startling at the time. Rather, it was the fact that they attempted to make such a deal in the first place.

It has gradually become understood that the two clubs do not do business with each other in the 57 years since Liverpool signed Phil Chisnall from United. As a result of the assumption that such trades aren’t even evaluated, these transfer queries are no longer raised.

If a player is moving from Liverpool to Manchester United, he will not be travelling to Old Trafford and vice versa. That is how it is, how it is done, and how it has been done for more than 50 years.

That’s what made Rafa Benitez’s unexpected pursuit of the Argentine even more surprising, as the Spaniard dismissed the Argentine as insignificant.

Should FSG consider breaching one of English football’s long-standing unspoken norms now that news has emerged from Old Trafford that Anthony Martial wants to leave United in January?

The Frenchman’s name has been linked with Liverpool since coming into the spotlight as a 19-year-old in 2015 with a debut goal against the Reds.

He was the future of French football before Kylian Mbappe stole his thunder. He was signed from Monaco for an initial £36 million fee that might have increased to £58 million.

Since then, the attacker has been neglected, taken for granted, and hurled in and out of favor at Old Trafford due to a series of ill-advised managerial moves and big-money additions as he tries to capitalize on his early promise.

But he hasn’t been a complete flop for United. During his time in Manchester, he has 79 goals in 268 games, including a career-high 23 in the 2019/20 season, and has won the FA Cup, League Cup, and Europa League.

Yet. “The summary has come to an end.”