Sinner Powers Through Spizzirri in Australian Open Heat

Jannik Sinner’s quest for a third consecutive Australian Open title remains intact after a tough four-set win over American Eliot Spizzirri, whose resilient performance nearly upended the two-time defending champion.

Heat and Resilience in Melbourne

On a scorching Saturday afternoon at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, Sinner found himself in a battle not just with Spizzirri but with the intense heat, which saw the temperature soar to 34°C. With the Heat Stress Scale at a critical level 5, the match was forced to halt midway through the third set under the Australian Open’s extreme heat policy, marking a pivotal moment in the contest. This pause, which lasted less than 10 minutes, ultimately gave Sinner the chance to regroup as he had visibly struggled with cramps and the conditions before the suspension.

Spizzirri, the 24-year-old from Connecticut, started the match strongly, taking the first set 6-4 and showing no signs of nerves despite his underdog status. The world No. 85, playing in his first Australian Open main draw, went toe-to-toe with the Italian star, challenging Sinner’s baseline game and converting crucial break points. Sinner, who has dominated at Melbourne Park in recent years, found himself on the back foot, dropping the opening set and then struggling in the early stages of the third.

Despite his cramps, Sinner fought back in the second set, winning 6-3, but Spizzirri responded with a break early in the third, taking a 3-1 lead. The match then reached its turning point: play was suspended as the roof closed, bringing a brief respite from the searing conditions. The timing of the suspension was controversial, with some fans and commentators criticizing the break as a lifeline for the cramping champion. Tennis commentator Liam Blutman tweeted, “Spizzirri is livid and I get it completely. Jannik can’t move, man. He’s DYING out there.”

After the brief hiatus, Sinner returned to the court with renewed energy. He broke Spizzirri’s momentum, winning the third set 6-4 and then sealing the match 6-4 in the fourth, surviving a late surge from the American. The match lasted three hours and 45 minutes, and in the end, Sinner’s experience and ability to find his best tennis under pressure helped him prevail. “I got lucky today,” Sinner admitted in his post-match interview. “The roof helped, and it gave me a bit of time to loosen up. It was hot today. I know my body better now, with a bit of experience.”

Statistically, the match was a battle of margins. Sinner finished with 51 unforced errors but also tallied 56 winners. Spizzirri had a higher break-point conversion rate, but missed crucial chances, converting just 6 of 16. The American’s fearless play earned praise from the ATP Tour, noting his refusal to be intimidated by the occasion.

Looking ahead, Sinner will face fellow Italian Luciano Darderi in the fourth round. Darderi, who defeated 2023 semi-finalist Karen Khachanov earlier in the day, will challenge Sinner for the first time. “It’s great to have at least one Italian in the quarters,” Sinner said, acknowledging his upcoming clash with his countryman. “Let’s see what’s coming.” With a potential quarterfinal matchup on the horizon, the stakes only grow higher for the defending champion.

The match between Sinner and Spizzirri may well be remembered as one of the defining moments of the 2026 Australian Open, not only for the quality of tennis but also for the heat-driven drama that unfolded. Sinner’s victory underscores the thin line between success and failure at the sport’s highest level. As for Spizzirri, the match marked an important milestone in his rising career, showing that he can hold his own against the sport’s elite.