Sinner Dominates Duckworth to Extend Grand Slam Streak at Australian Open

Jannik Sinner’s quest for a historic third consecutive Australian Open title remained on track after a commanding 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory over local favorite James Duckworth in the second round at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on January 22, 2026. The two-time defending champion needed just 1 hour and 49 minutes to dispatch Duckworth, keeping his pursuit of a Melbourne Park hat-trick very much alive.

The match showcased Sinner’s clinical precision and unwavering focus. Duckworth, who has battled through a series of surgeries, struggled to find his rhythm against the world No. 2’s relentless baseline game. After the match, Sinner expressed his respect for Duckworth’s resilience, acknowledging the crowd’s support for the home favorite. “It’s great to see him competing at the highest level,” Sinner remarked. “My body feels good, and the mind does too,” he added, signaling his readiness for the challenges ahead, with a potential showdown against Carlos Alcaraz looming.

Streaks and Showdowns: Sinner, Alcaraz, Djokovic Lead the Charge

Sinner’s win keeps him in the running for a historic third straight title, a feat few have managed in the Open Era. His next opponent will be American Eliot Spizzirri, ranked 85th, who will need an extraordinary performance to derail the Italian’s momentum. Meanwhile, the ongoing battle between Sinner and Alcaraz for supremacy in men’s tennis continues, with the duo having claimed the last eight Grand Slam titles between them. Should either win the Australian Open, they will match the 2018-2020 streak of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who dominated majors during that period.

While Sinner advanced with ease, other marquee names also progressed smoothly in Melbourne. Novak Djokovic, aiming for a record 25th Grand Slam title, defeated Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. The ten-time Australian Open champion, whose focus is on adding another trophy to his illustrious career, will next face Botic van de Zandschulp from the Netherlands.

The day also featured a stirring performance from Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka, who at 40 years old, reached the third round after a four-hour, five-set battle against French qualifier Arthur Gea. Wawrinka triumphed 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-3), becoming the oldest player since Ken Rosewall in 1978 to reach the third round of a Grand Slam. Afterward, Wawrinka quipped that he might reward himself with a beer following his grueling match.

Elsewhere in the men’s draw, top seeds such as Marin Cilic, Lorenzo Musetti, and Ben Shelton all secured straightforward victories, with Shelton particularly impressing in his 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Australia’s Dane Sweeny.

On the women’s side, defending champion Madison Keys had to fight through a tense second set to defeat fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 6-1, 7-5. Keys, who stunned Aryna Sabalenka to claim her first Grand Slam title last year, faces former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova next. “I was a bundle of nerves and too timid in my first-round win,” Keys admitted earlier in the tournament, but her win here demonstrated her growing confidence.

Other notable women’s winners included world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who triumphed 6-2, 6-3 over Marie Bouzkova, and 19-year-old Czech qualifier Nikola Bartunkova, who upset 10th seed Belinda Bencic in a dramatic 6-3, 0-6, 6-4 win.

The men’s doubles saw local favorites Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis ousted in a tight three-set loss to Australians Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans, disappointing the home crowd.

In a lighter moment, Sinner’s outfit choices—ranging from a bold olive green for night matches to a bright lemon yellow for daytime play—sparked a social media debate. While some fans admired the daring style, others, including the Daily Mail, criticized it as “the worst in the history of tennis.” Sinner, however, remained unbothered, letting his tennis do all the talking.

As the tournament heads into its third round, the Australian Open is shaping up to be another thrilling chapter in tennis history. With legends like Djokovic and Wawrinka still in the mix and rising stars like Sinner and Alcaraz battling for supremacy, the stakes couldn’t be higher.