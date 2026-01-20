Sinner and Keys Defend Titles, Fritz Fights Injury in Australian Open

The 2026 Australian Open opened with defending champions Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys securing their spots in the second round, as Taylor Fritz battled through injury concerns to join them at Melbourne Park.

Jannik Sinner’s Steady Start

World No. 2 Jannik Sinner entered the tournament with his eyes set on an extraordinary third consecutive Australian Open title, a feat that would place him in rare company. His title defense began with a dominant performance against Frenchman Hugo Gaston. Despite a lengthy off-season, including a three-month doping suspension, Sinner showed no signs of rust as he quickly dispatched Gaston 6-2, 6-1 before the Frenchman retired due to injury.

Sinner’s off-season had been unconventional, with the Italian athlete prioritizing rest and recovery. “I wanted to have a good off-season, a longer off-season to get ready for this season again,” Sinner explained, emphasizing his focus on long-term preparation. His opening match in Melbourne reinforced his reputation as a hard-court specialist, though his path forward remains competitive with the likes of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the draw.

Madison Keys Makes It Through in Melbourne

On the women’s side, Madison Keys began her title defense with a resilient victory over Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova. The American faced early adversity, falling behind 4-0 in the first set, but mounted a comeback to claim the match and advance. “You think about the tough matches, the three-setters, the match points saved,” Keys reflected on her 2025 journey, highlighting the challenges of defending her first Grand Slam title.

After recovering from a viral illness that kept her out of the WTA Finals, Keys dedicated her off-season to regaining her form. Her mental toughness and powerful serve were on full display in her first-round win, and as she looks to defend her title, she faces the added pressure of being a Grand Slam champion for the first time.

Keys’ comeback will be closely watched, as she attempts to solidify her place among the elite of women’s tennis, having become a force to be reckoned with after her 2025 triumph.

Fritz Overcomes Injury Concerns

American Taylor Fritz, seeded ninth, was another player fighting against injury in Melbourne. A troublesome right knee, plagued by chronic tendonitis, had limited his pre-tournament preparation. Despite his struggles in the United Cup, where he won only one of four matches, Fritz’s knee showed signs of improvement as he defeated French debutant Valentin Royer in four sets, 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.

Fritz admitted that while his knee was improving, full recovery could take months. His strong performance in the first round demonstrated his determination and physical readiness, though his long-term prospects at the tournament will depend on the state of his injury as the matches intensify.

The match marked an important step in Fritz’s comeback. He will need to maintain his physical resilience throughout the best-of-five-set format if he hopes to advance past tougher opponents in the coming rounds.

As the tournament progresses, Sinner and Keys will look to build on their solid starts, while Fritz’s injury adds an element of uncertainty to his campaign. The first round also saw some surprising results, including the exit of Italian seed Flavio Cobolli, who was defeated by British qualifier Arthur Fery. With top contenders like Sinner, Djokovic, and Alcaraz in the mix, the 2026 Australian Open promises more thrilling action in the days ahead.