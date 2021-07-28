Simone Biles withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics’ individual event.

A day after quitting from the team event, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The 24-year-old will not defend the gold medal she earned in Rio five years ago, according to US Gymnastics.

“Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition after further medical evaluation,” the federation stated in a statement.

“We totally support Simone’s decision and admire her courage in putting her health first. Her bravery exemplifies why she is such a great model for so many.”

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, pulled out of the team’s event final in the middle of the competition on Tuesday due to mental health issues.

Soon after, the four-time Olympic champion told reporters, “We’ll see about Thursday; we’ll take it day by day.”

“I know we have a bit of a break from training tomorrow [Wednesday], so that’ll be really wonderful to have a mental rest day.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.