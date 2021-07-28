Simone Biles Withdraws From Individual Competition ‘to Focus on Her Mental Health’ – Tokyo 2020 Live Updates

Simone Biles has pulled out of an individual event on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns stemming from the pressure she was under to perform well in the gymnastics team final. On Tuesday evening, USA Gymnastics announced that she will not compete “to focus on her mental health,” adding that they “wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and appreciate her bravery in prioritizing her wellbeing.”

“Following the performance, I really didn’t want to continue on,” Biles remarked to reporters after the event. We’ll see about Thursday; right now, I’m just trying to prepare for the next test.” Michael Phelps and three-time gold medalist Aly Raisan, among others, have expressed their support for Biles, describing USA Gymnastics as a “complete disaster” when it comes to mental health treatment.

Biles, one of the best gymnasts in the world, was favored to win gold in the gymnastics finals, but after pulling out yesterday, the team was only able to earn silver, losing to Russian Olympic Committee participants (ROC). With 10 golds, 11 silvers, and nine bronzes, Team USA is now in third place in the medal table. China, Japan, and the Republic of China are its main rivals for the first spot on the podium.

Tokyo sets a new daily COVID case record.

Tokyo has seen its greatest number of COVID-19 infections for the second day in a row since the pandemic began.

In the last 24 hours, health officials have reported 3,177 additional cases.

Hungarian swimmer breaks Michael Phelps’ Olympic 200m record

In Beijing 2008, Phelps ran the 200m Butterfly in 1:52.03.

Kristóf Milák of Team Hungary, however, broke the record this morning with a time of 1:51.25.

Following Simon Biles’ withdrawal, USA Gymnastics issued a full statement.

