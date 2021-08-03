Simone Biles wins a bronze medal on the balance beam in Tokyo, tying an Olympic record.

Simone Biles’ rocky path through the Tokyo Olympics culminated in a performance that made history. With seven overall medals in her remarkable Olympic career, Biles tied the all-time record for American gymnastics with her bronze medal in Tuesday’s balance beam final.

Biles participated for the first time in a week after withdrawing from the team finals in Tokyo due to mental health difficulties. Biles missed all three individual events for which she won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics due to the “twisties.”

Biles told ESPN, “It wasn’t easy pulling out of all those competitions.” “People just thought it was simple, but I wasn’t in the right frame of mind physically or emotionally, and I didn’t want to risk my health and safety because, at the end of the day, it’s not worth it.

“My emotional and physical wellness are more important than any medal I could ever earn. To be clear, doing beam, which I didn’t expect to do, meant the world to me to be back out there. I wasn’t expecting to win the medal, either. I was only going out there to do it for myself.”

Biles had to adjust her routine from the qualifiers, but she still came in third out of eight competitors with a 14.000 score. Guan Chenchen of China won gold on the balancing beam with a score of 14.633. Tang Xijing of China won the silver medal with a score of 14.233.

Sunisa Lee of the United States finished sixth. In Biles’ absence last week, Lee earned the gold medal in the women’s all-around.

In 2016, Biles also earned a bronze medal on the balancing beam. With USA Gymnastics’ silver medal in this year’s team final, Biles now has seven career medals, matching Shannon Miller’s record from 1996.

Biles has won 15 world championships as an individual.