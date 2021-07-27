Simone Biles: What Happened to Her? Why did the gymnast withdraw from the Olympics?

Simone Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, has withdrawn from the women’s gymnastics team final, shocking fans across the world.

The 24-year-performance old’s on the vault was visibly shaky, but she came off the floor poised and composed to embrace her colleagues on the sidelines. The gymnast’s withdrawal was reported by USA Gymnastics a short time afterwards.

Biles’ withdrawal means she will no longer be able to achieve her goal of six gold medals.

During Simone Biles’ performance, what happened?

On July 27, Day 4 of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the Team USA gymnast appeared to make a mistake during a performance on the vault at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Biles had intended to do a two-and-a-half twist Yurchenko vault, but made an unusual error and only did one-and-a-half twists.

Biles’ knees weakened and propelled her forward during her landing, but she avoided falling and kept her composure on the mat.

Biles finished last in her first rotation in the vault with a mark of 13.766, her lowest score in her Olympic career and in an event that was normally one of her strongest.

The gymnast left the competition floor with the team doctor before returning with her right leg wrapped minutes later.

Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee, and Jordan Chiles were among the teammates she hugged. “I’m sorry,” Biles appeared to tell the trio in footage taken after the performance. I adore you all.”

Biles had withdrawn out of the entire team finals after exiting the stadium, it was later verified.

Laurie Hernandez, an American artistic gymnast and a 2016 U.S. women’s gymnastics teammate of Simone Biles, says Biles went “lost in the air” throughout the performance.

On the Peacock Olympic morning program, Hernandez stated, “From what it looks like Simone is supposed to execute an Amanar, which is a Yurchenko two-and-a-half.” “She does a one-and-a-half,” says the narrator.

Hernandez continued, “She’s twisting to the right, but it looked like she wanted to keep twisting but had opened up and gotten lost in the air.” “It’s astonishing that she landed while becoming lost in the air.”

Simone Biles Withdrew From The Olympics For What Reason?

Shortly after Biles’ performance, USA Gymnastics issued a formal statement blaming a “medical issue.”

“Simone Biles has decided to leave the squad. This is a condensed version of the information.