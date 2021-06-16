Simone Biles Was On The Verge Of Quitting Gymnastics Before The Tokyo Olympics Were Postponed – “I Can’t Do This”

Simone Biles pondered retiring from gymnastics if the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed, and she suspected she had contracted coronavirus in March of last year.

“I’m quitting if the Olympics are canceled.” In the first episode of Simone vs. Herself, a new seven-part documentary that launched on Facebook Watch on Tuesday, the 24-year-old says, “I can’t do this any longer.”

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, had intended to retire after the 2020 Olympics after winning four Olympic gold medals and 19 world crowns.

The coronavirus outbreak, which brought the world of sports to a halt, put a stop to her aspirations.

Because of the COVID outbreak, the IOC and Tokyo 2020 organizers postponed the Games by a year in March 2020.

The Olympics have never been canceled since their modern incarnation in 1896, with the exception of two world wars.

Simone Biles admits in the documentary that she learned about the postponement by text message and that the news was a psychological blow to her.

During a FaceTime chat, she reveals, “I really found out from text because I was already in practice this morning.”

“When people started contacting me, I looked at my phone, and that’s when I found out it had been officially postponed.”

“I’m not sure. My head was filled with a variety of emotions. What I was planning on doing was […] we’ll work with whatever they throw at us. We’ll figure it out together.”

The first episode of the documentary, which is produced by Religion of Sports and directed by Gotham Chopra, also reveals Biles thought she had COVID-19 and that she thinks she may have contracted it after attending an event in Times Square at the beginning of March 2020.

“I think I have coronavirus because of the coronavirus outbreak,” she says.

“Everyone keeps reassuring me that I don’t have it, but I’ve had basically every symptom apart from a cough and a fever and I was just in New York, in Times Square with millions of people.”

Eventually, a chat with one of the U.S. Gymnastic team’s doctors allays her fears and she is reassured that she’s suffering from a common flu, rather than. This is a condensed version of the information.