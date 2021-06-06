Simone Biles, USA Women’s Gymnastics National Finals Tonight: How to Watch

The artistic finals of the USA Gymnastics in 2021 will be broadcast on prime time television on Sunday night. Simone Biles, the world’s finest gymnast, will be in the spotlight to polish off another national championship that is well within reach.

This will be the USA gymnasts’ final tune-up before the Olympic Trials later this month. This will determine who makes the national team to compete in the Tokyo Summer Olympics next month for Team USA.

The following is the schedule for the women’s artistic finals at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Sunday night:

National Gymnastics Championships of the United States of America (artistic)

NBC, Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 7 p.m. ET

In Fort Worth, the men’s championships came to a close on Saturday night. With an all-around score of 170.700, Brody Malone won the national title, as well as a gold medal in the vault. Yul Moldauer (167.950) finished second overall, and Sam Mikulak (167.400) finished third.

In St. Louis, Missouri, the USA Gymnastics National Championships for rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline & tumbling, and acrobatic gymnastics will be held June 21-27.

The Olympic team trials for the United States of America will be held in St. Louis from June 24-27.

After Friday night’s events, which included a high-flying floor performance that wowed the crowd, Biles, 24, leads by a landslide.

On Friday, Biles won three of the first four events and now leads the all-around with 59.55 points, bettering Suni Lee’s 57.35 and Jordan Chiles’ 56.90.

Biles remarked Friday night, “I felt like it was extremely fantastic tonight.” “It was unquestionably superior to Classic….” The floor could have been a little more appealing. I need to learn to control my adrenaline more during my passes, but I’m not disappointed with today’s meet.”

Her routines are so intricate that they’re called “Biles” passes, of which she made two on Friday. The first was a triple twist double back, in which she stuck the landing.

Biles shimmied on the mat, and then went into her next skill: the double layout with a half turn. She had another great land.

Here’s a look at her first pass in super slow motion.

Simone Biles, in extreme slow motion. pic.twitter.com/d43PPTg87O

— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 5, 2021

