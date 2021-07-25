Simone Biles’ Tokyo Olympics are off to a rocky start, but she still has a chance to win gold.

Simone Biles and the rest of Team USA’s gymnasts got off to a rough start in the Tokyo Olympics, despite their exceptionally high expectations.

Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and the most accomplished American gymnast of all time, was on the verge of missing two of the five individual finals.

The 24-year-old was penalized in two disciplines: the vault and the floor (which she usually dominates).

On her third tumbling pass, a full-twisting double back somersault, she flew completely out of bounds and was docked 0.3 points.

Only two gymnasts from each country may qualify for each of next week’s finals, so Biles would be eliminated if the two remaining Americans defeat her.

MyKayla Skinner, on the other hand, was unable to beat her score.

And, thanks in part to her typically difficult routine, Biles was able to finish in second place with a score of 14.133, just ahead of 30-year-old Italian Vanessa Ferrari, who received a score of 14.166.

Biles’ first vault routine ended with her landing off the mat. But she regrouped and finished the next time with just a modest step ahead.

She was once again in danger of losing to MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey. Neither did, and Biles went on to win the apparatus with a score of 15.183, beating out teammate Jade Carey (15.166).

Biles scored worse than compatriot Sunisa Lee on the parallel and uneven bars, as well as the beam, which are likely her weakest events.

Despite this, Biles’ overall score of 57.131 put her ahead of Lee (57.166) in the overall standings.

Biles is still in a qualifying position for each of the five individual finals with only one group of athletes remaining.

Team USA came in second with a score of 170.526, just ahead of the Russian Olympic Committee with a score of 171.629.

Biles is aiming to become the all-time most decorated female Olympic gymnast.

Biles impressed during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, winning four medals and wowing audiences with her characteristic floor move, now dubbed “The Biles,” which had never been seen before at the Olympics or world championships.

She’s added “The Biles II,” a triple-twisting double-tucked backward somersault, since then.

If Biles wins four more medals in Tokyo, she will have more medals than any previous female Olympic gymnast.

